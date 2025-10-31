News
Bitdefender: Meta’s Chatbot Data Grab Sparks Privacy Alarm — Here’s What It Means for You
October 31, 2025
A coalition of more than 30 digital rights and civil liberties organizations — including the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), Public Citizen, and the Center for Digital Democracy — has called on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block Meta’s plan to use chatbot conversations for advertising and content personalization.
