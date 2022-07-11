Bloomberg: Biden Summons FTC Aid in Bid to Guard Abortion Data Privacy
July 11, 2022
Digital trails related to reproductive care also might fall outside HIPAA’s narrow protections for certain kinds of companies and data, said John Davisson, senior counsel and litigation director at the nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center.
“So the message here is that the laws on the books at the federal level aren’t sufficient to protect privacy in a post-Roe world,” Davisson said. “More statutory authorities are needed,” including an industry-wide federal privacy law, he said.
