Bloomberg Law: AI Executive Order Should Boost Oversight, Privacy Group Urges 

An independent privacy nonprofit wrote to President Joe Biden on Tuesday urging the White House to invest in resources and personnel to oversee government deployment of artificial intelligence.

The letter, sent by the Electronic Privacy Information Center, comes as the administration is expected to finalize an executive order on AI in the coming weeks.

“The federal government’s capacity to ensure that AI systems protect privacy, uphold civil rights and civil liberties, and promote equity should be commensurate with the government’s capacity to develop, procure, and deploy those same types of systems,” EPIC wrote.

