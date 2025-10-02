Bloomberg Law: AI’s Voracious Appetite for Data Imperils Key Privacy Principles 

The current mantra among AI developers appears to be “the more data, the better,” which accounts for tech industry lobbying efforts against regulations that could slow AI development, said Calli Schroeder, who heads the global privacy project at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

Need to Curate

But there’s reason to think that mantra is flawed, she said.

“If you’re training your AI on huge, huge volumes of data, but you’re not curating that data at all, you’re going to be building your model on random online posts with wildly improper grammar, conspiracy theories, stolen information, or things that are wildly inaccurate,” Schroeder said.

