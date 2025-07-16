Bloomberg Law: Google’s Exit From Flo Health Suit Puts Privacy Issues in Limbo

“There has been a lot of cultural commentary surrounding these issues after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and many more people are becoming more aware of how their personal data, their health data, and their reproductive data” now has less privacy, said Suzanne Bernstein, counsel at the Electronic Privacy information Center, a public interest group seeking to protect privacy and freedom of expression.

“There’s a long way to go for privacy protections in the US,” she said. “This lawsuit that’s been ongoing shows that there can and should be standing in courts for these kind of privacy violations.”

