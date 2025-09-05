News
Bloomberg Law: Google’s Trial Loss Shows Distaste of Complicated Privacy Terms
September 5, 2025
“A verdict like this is an anchoring point that could affect negotiations in active privacy cases,” said Alan Butler, president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center. “It’s a baseline for a privacy case of this scale, in terms of the number of users impacted, that I think will definitely affect other cases.”
