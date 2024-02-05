Bloomberg Law: Judge Rejects Kochava’s Bid to Nix FTC Location Data Lawsuit
The success for the agency is especially significant following a series of proposed settlements withtwo other data brokers last month, John Davisson, director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center wrote in an email.
“This is the clearest statement yet by a court that selling location data can be an unfair trade practice,” he wrote. “We’re seeing a drumbeat of enforcement victories that solidify the FTC’s authority to hold unscrupulous data brokers accountable.”
