Bloomberg Law: Meta’s EU Privacy Fine Fight Muddles Outlook for Targeted Ads
January 9, 2023
Meta might have a hard time meeting the criteria of the balancing test between business interests and individual interests, according to John Davisson, senior counsel and litigation director at the nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center.
Asking consumers to agree to targeted advertising as part of the terms of using a service “relies on coercive consent,” which could be considered a violation of the European data protection framework’s fairness principle, Davisson said.
