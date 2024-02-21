Bloomberg Law: Supreme Court Social Media Battles Fueled by Brash Tech Lobby 

Given its polarizing policy positions, NetChoice has its share of critics in Washington.

“Starting the litigation center and being really aggressive about challenging statutes before they’re enforced shows how NetChoice and its members are really serious about preserving the kind of lawlessness that has defined the internet,” said Megan Iorio, senior counsel and amicus director at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a prominent advocate in such battles since the 1990s.

EPIC opposes the Florida and Texas laws, but the group is one of several that has warned that NetChoice’s wide swing could lead to a ruling that poses threats to any efforts to regulate the industry. EPIC filed amicus briefs supporting neither party in the cases.

