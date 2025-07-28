News
Bloomberg Law: Wiretap Suits Pit Old Privacy Laws Against New AI Technology
July 28, 2025
And it will be a big lift for the courts to get up to speed on a rapidly evolving area of technology, said Calli Schroeder, lead of the AI/Human Rights Project at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.
She’s concerned that judges will defer too much to the developers of AI technology to explain how it works, an issue that’s arisen before.
