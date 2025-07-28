News
Canadian Affairs: Trump admin unveils AI strategy to maintain U.S. dominance
July 28, 2025
“The AI Action Plan is yet another gift to Big Tech that clearly shows the Trump administration is again placing corporate interests ahead of the needs of everyday Americans,” said Alan Butler of the Electronic Privacy Information Center.
