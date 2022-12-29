CBS News: Experts warn smart toys could be collecting user data that might be sold
December 29, 2022
“I mean it’s just a staggering amount of information that’s collected online,” said EPIC’s executive director Alan Butler.
He said that information is used to track children’s behavior.
“It’s just not really realistic, for a parent, as you say, to be able to parse these legal documents, understand what’s happening technologically and what’s happening with their kids’ data,” Butler said.
Read the full article here.
