Chicago Sun Times: ICE has powerful facial recognition app Illinois cops are barred from using — with little apparent oversight
October 31, 2025
The administration has contracts with Clearview AI, a firm banned from doing business with Illinois police agencies. “This is what dystopian nightmares are made of, this kind of continual expansion of surveillance without any real oversight or restrictions,” says Jeramie Scott of the Electronic Privacy Information Center.
Jeramie D. Scott, senior counsel at Electronic Privacy Information Center, a Washington-based nonprofit focused on civil liberties and privacy, says “it’s very unclear what the policy is, or if there even is a policy that’s in effect with respect to DHS’ use of facial recognition technology.”
“ICE is now seemingly using it without any guardrails to identify anyone they deem suspicious,” Scott says. “This is what dystopian nightmares are made of, this kind of continual expansion of surveillance without any real oversight or restrictions.”
