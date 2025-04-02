CNN: A pro-Israel group says it gave US list of protesters to deport, drawing alarm from students’ supporters

But using publicly available information to compile a list of deportation targets – and sharing with government officials who may use it to direct law enforcement action solely on the basis of their political opinions – raises concerns that people’s right to free speech and privacy is being infringed upon, said Megan Iorio, senior counsel and amicus director at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a nonprofit research and advocacy group in Washington, DC.

“Even if people don’t like what they’re saying, they have the right to say it,” Iorio said.

Read more here.