News
CNN: Trump’s AI plan: Pull back restraints on tech
July 24, 2025
Some have criticized the Trump Administration’s agenda for prioritizing the interests of the tech industry over AI safety, in the face of concerns about AI taking jobs or harming children, among others. A coalition of privacy advocates, labor unions and other organizations are calling for a People’s Action Plan to counter the Trump administration’s proposals. Its signatories include the Electronic Privacy Information Center, the Writers Guild of America East and research institute the AI Now Institute.
