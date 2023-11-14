Commonweal Magazine: Is AI Poised to Replace Humanity? 

Regulatory agendas for generative AI have already been developed by NGOs like the Electronic Privacy Information Center. The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, Digital Markets Act, and Digital Services Act may also hammer firms that concentrate power or spew disinformation, even when they try to shift responsibility onto “experimental” AI. The more that rules of transparency, nondiscrimination, and public responsibility are imposed on firms like OpenAI, the less they can pass off their wares as the irresistible next stage of human evolution.

