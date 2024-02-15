Communication Daily: Disagreements Continue on Need for Tougher SIM Swapping Rules 

“We are hopeful that the Commission’s new requirement that carriers evaluate the effectiveness of their authentication methods every year might eventually improve cybersecurity practices to the benefit of consumers,” said a filing by the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) and other groups: “We are not persuaded that, absent clear liability for failing to adopt effective measures, carriers will succeed in eliminating SIM swap and port-out fraud.” Also signing the filing was the Electronic Privacy Information Center, Consumer Action, the Consumer Federation of America, the National Association of Consumer Advocates, the National Consumers League, Public Knowledge and the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.

