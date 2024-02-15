Communication Daily: Maryland Moving Toward Becoming 15th State With Privacy Laws
February 15, 2024
The Electronic Privacy Information Center and U.S. Public Interest Research Group recently scored the 14 state privacy laws and Maryland’s proposed legislation. Connecticut received a D, Maryland a B-. Companies in Connecticut continue to collect sensitive data as long as it’s authorized by privacy policy “no one ever reads” said EPIC Deputy Director Caitriona Fitzgerald. “This is fake privacy protection.”
