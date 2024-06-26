Communications Daily: CTIA, Others Urge Collaboration in FCC Safe Connections Act Rules for Connected Cars
June 26, 2024
The FCC should “promote access and utility of supportive services to survivors,” said Electronic Privacy Information Center, Clinic to End Tech Abuse, National Network to End Domestic Violence and Public Knowledge in joint comments. The groups urged the FCC to continue working with stakeholders to “develop an anti-abusable framework for connected devices.”
