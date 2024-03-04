Communications Daily: Groups Speak With Commissioner Aides on IoT Security
March 4, 2024
Electronic Privacy Information Center representatives spoke with aides to FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks on the group’s concerns about the cyber mark program, teed up for a March 14 commissioner vote. EPIC discussed potential standards for the Trust Mark that could improve security and privacy protections for consumers.
