Communications Daily: Maine Lawmakers Weighing Privacy Bill Provisions
December 12, 2023
LD-1977’s provisions requiring companies to collect only data that is “strictly necessary” for their business needs are a way to protect consumer data without burdening consumers to opt in or out, said EPIC Deputy Director Caitriona Fitzgerald.
