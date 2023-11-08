Communications Daily: Police Would Need Warrant to Collect US Data Under Wyden, Lee Bill 

November 8, 2023

The legislation is supported by dozens of groups, including American Civil Liberties Union, Americans for Prosperity, Center for Democracy & Technology, Electronic Frontier Foundation, Electronic Privacy Information Center, Fight for the Future and Free Press Action. 

Read more here.

Support Our Work

EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.

Donate