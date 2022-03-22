Daily Dot: Newsletter: Privacy push for broadband nutrition labels
March 22, 2022
A few weeks ago the FCC opened up their plans to public comments and a number of advocacy groups and industry groups have weighed in. One group, the Electronic Privacy Information Center(EPIC) urged the FCC to require the labels to have “clear and comprehensible disclosures” that inform customers about the ISP’s data practices.
