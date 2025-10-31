Democracy Docket: In Late, Obscure Notice, DHS Turbocharges Trump’s Voter Purge Database, Evading Privacy Protections
October 31, 2025
The change comes amid ongoing litigation from the League of Women Voters, the Electronic Privacy Information Center and others, who sued DHS and the Department of Justice for expanding SAVE without public notice. The notice published Friday appears to retroactively legitimize the same actions the lawsuit challenged — effectively curing the agencies’ procedural violations while preserving the program’s expanded reach.
