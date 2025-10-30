News
Democracy Docket: Trump’s Voter Citizenship Database Is ‘Flawed’ and Could Lead to Disenfranchisement, Election Administrator Warns
October 30, 2025
The lawsuit was filed by the League of Women Voters (LWV), along with LWV state groups, the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), and five unnamed voters, by lawyers from Democracy Forward*, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and Fair Elections Center.
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate