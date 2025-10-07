Election Law Blog: “Emergency Relief Sought to Protect Upcoming Elections From Trump-Vance Administration Plot to Facilitate Illegal and Inaccurate Voter Roll Purge” 

With elections rapidly approaching in locations around the nation, the League of Women Voters, along with three individual plaintiffs, asked a court for emergency relief in a class action lawsuit that seeks to stop the Trump-Vance administration’s unlawful creation of massive government databases consolidating sensitive and legally protected personal information on millions of people in America to unlawfully open investigations and purge voter rolls. Today’s emergency filing follows last week’s class action lawsuit, filed on behalf of the League of Women Voters, League of Women Voters of Virginia, League of Women Voters of Louisiana, and Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), along with five individual plaintiffs. The coalition is represented by Democracy Forward Foundation, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), and Fair Elections Center.

Read more here.