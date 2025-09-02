EPIC Applauds ABA’s Resolution to Advocate for Privacy Act Amendments 

The American Bar Association (ABA) committed last month to stand up for privacy and urge Congress to amend the Privacy Act of 1974 and the E-Government Act of 2002 to protect our sensitive data from privacy abuses.

Although these laws establish vital data protection safeguards, their shortcomings have been laid bare by 50 years of technological change and the onslaught of privacy violations by DOGE and others across the federal government.

The ABA meets each year to consider resolutions submitted by its members. This year, it adopted a resolution to advocate for amendments that would allow people to seek injunctive relief for privacy violations, impose additional standards that a person must meet before accessing personal information, and limit exceptions to the Privacy Act that allow over-collection and inappropriate use of personal information. This resolution was submitted by the ABA’s Section of Civil Rights and Social Justice.

EPIC is proud to support the ABA’s resolution. We have long backed efforts to update the Privacy Act’s protections, most recently Rep. Lori Trahan’s inquiry into Privacy Act reforms.