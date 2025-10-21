EPIC Co-Authors Comment Urging FTC Not to Shirk its Mission and to Stand Up for Consumers

Last week, EPIC and Demand Progress co-authored a comment to the Federal Trade Commission, joined by a coalition of civil society organizations, urging the FTC to revise its proposed Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2026–2030. The comment details how the Commission under Chairman Andrew Ferguson has shied away from effective enforcement to protect consumers and sounds the alarm that the proposed Strategic Plan will enable corporate abuse to go unchecked by eradicating key metrics to assess the Commission’s impact.

The FTC publishes a new strategic plan every five years. These plans lay out the Commission’s high-level goals and operational agenda for the years ahead. But the recently proposed Strategic Plan for 2026–2030 shows a serious drop in ambition compared to the Plan for 2021–2025. The new proposed plan scraps many critical performance metrics to track the market-wide effects of its regulatory and enforcement actions, instead focusing on case-by-case enforcement actions. This is a move in the wrong direction for an agency tasked with protecting the world’s largest economy and a population of over 340 million. The new plan also removes any reference to protecting vulnerable populations, threatening to leave these groups further exposed to corporate abuse.

The new plan sends a message that the FTC’s leadership does not want the Commission to do much more than tread water—nor be held accountable for meeting even its watered-down objectives. Indeed, under Chairman Ferguson’s leadership, the FTC has backed away from much of its statutory role, letting corporations get away with violating the very laws the Commission is charged with enforcing.

The comment lays out some of these troubling trends, including the FTC’s abandonment of important rulemaking efforts (particularly the commercial surveillance rulemaking led by former Chair Lina Khan’s FTC), the dismissal of important enforcement actions previously brought by the agency, and a stated intention to deemphasize enforcement against unfair business practices.

The FTC’s Strategic Plan should be an instrument for accountability, transparency, and ambition on behalf of the American people. EPIC urges the FTC to revise its draft plan and resume meaningful unfairness enforcement in the privacy context.