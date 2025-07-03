EPIC, Color of Change, and Consumer Federation of America release “The Tech Industry Playbook”

EPIC, Color Of Change, and Consumer Federation of America are today releasing a new report on how the tech industry undermines the push for privacy legislation.

As states like Massachusetts move towards important privacy legislation, a common complaint from tech industry lobbyists is their fear of a “patchwork” of differing state standards to which their companies would have to adhere. Leaving aside that huge corporations deal with different laws in different states every day on issues like tax and environmental regulations, the truth is that the same companies who complain about the patchwork effect actually created it.

This document will show that Big Tech industry associations have systematically pushed for weak privacy bills that do little for consumers and allow their continued exploitation, and created a situation where different states have different privacy laws.

With Massachusetts on the cusp of passing a stronger privacy bill, lawmakers must not be derailed by disingenuous industry arguments about a situation they – the industry – created.