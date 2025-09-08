EPIC Comments Urge New Jersey to Strengthen Data Privacy Act Through Rulemaking

EPIC and the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) submitted comments urging the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs to adopt strong rules that will make the New Jersey Data Privacy Act as effective as possible at protecting residents’ privacy. New Jersey Citizen Action, TechEquity Action, and the Virginia Consumer Council joined EPIC and CFA’s comments.

Unfortunately, the law, which went into effect at the beginning of this year, falls short of meaningfully protecting the privacy of New Jersey residents. As written, the law earns a C on EPIC’s state privacy law scorecard.

EPIC’s comments provide recommendations to the Division about how to ensure the rules are as protective as they can be within the limits of the statute and urge the Legislature to amend the law to curb data practices that most threaten residents’ privacy. EPIC’s main recommendation for strengthening the New Jersey Data Privacy Act is to go beyond the failed notice-and-choice framework by adding data minimization provisions that would place real limits on the personal data that entities can collect and use about residents.

Within the confines of the existing statute, the Division’s proposed rules are quite strong and, if finalized as proposed, would take real steps toward protecting New Jerseyans’ privacy.

However, there are several areas EPIC recommended revisions to the Division: strengthen the definition of “personal data”; clarify consumers’ rights regarding consent options; require controllers to maintain a log of past privacy policies; clarify rules around loyalty programs; expand consumer rights to apply to all personal data about consumers; clarify specific details about universal opt-out mechanisms; strengthen data security requirements for entities handling personal data; implement a stricter knowledge standard in relation to minors’ personal data; and require data protection assessments to include more information.

EPIC has long advocated for strong privacy laws based on data minimization principles and robust enforcement mechanisms, including publishing a model state privacy law.