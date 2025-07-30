EPIC Executive Director Alan Butler to Testify Before Senate Judiciary Subcommittee

EPIC Executive Director Alan Butler will testify today before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law in a hearing focused on “Safeguarding Americans’ Online Data.”

“Privacy is a fundamental right, and our laws should clearly limit the collection and use of our data and protect against abusive practices that unfairly target us based on who we are, where we have been, and what we believe,” Butler said. “Americans deserve a law that actually protects their data online; not one that creates more check boxes or that makes them read a long contract before they order take-out or watch a news clip.”

Butler will outline the critical elements of any proposed federal privacy law, including strong data minimization standards that limit the collection and use of personal data, heightened protections for sensitive information, including a clear prohibition on tracking our online behavior over time and across apps and sites and strict limits on the use of our location data and biometric data, and strong enforcement mechanisms.

Much of the hearing is expected to focus on the issue of state privacy laws and how a federal privacy law should interact with those laws. “Congress’s failure to set federal privacy standards in the 25 years since the Federal Trade Commission and others called for action underscores that we need states to have the latitude to act and respond to new developments in the future,” Butler said. “But Congress should lead and develop a federal standard that can provide more clarity, and robust enforcement, to bolster state laws.”