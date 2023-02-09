EPIC Launches Blog Series on Reforming FISA Section 702

Today EPIC published the first blog post in a series exploring Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) and the need for significant reform ahead of its reauthorization deadline in December 2023. This blog series will highlight how Section 702, which authorizes surveillance programs targeting non-U.S. persons reasonably believed to be outside the United States with the compelled cooperation of U.S. service providers, has increasingly morphed into a tool for domestic surveillance.

EPIC recently joined a coalition of civil society organizations in proposing reforms to Section 702. EPIC and its coalition partners urge Congress to require a warrant to search for Americans’ communications in Section 702 databases, ensure meaningful judicial review of valid surveillance claims, codify reasonable limits on the scope of Section 702 surveillance programs, and ensure that any surveillance of Americans’ communications take place pursuant to statute and with oversight by Congress and the courts.