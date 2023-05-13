EPIC, NCLC, and Partners Urge FCC to More Aggressively Combat Robotexts, Not Weaken Existing Rules

On May 8, EPIC, NCLC, and nine other consumer advocacy groups submitted comments to the Federal Communications Commission in its continuing rulemaking to eliminate robotexts. This rulemaking comes as a follow-up to the Commission’s earlier proposed rule to automatically block texts from numbers unlikely to originate legitimate traffic.

The coalition of consumer advocates highlighted the continuing threat (and consequent harms) of illegal robotexts. The comments express support for the FCC’s proposal to require providers to block traffic from an upstream provider that ignored notification of illegal traffic.

The coalition also proposed that the FCC establish a set of minimum standards for text message campaign registries, that the FCC require carriers to block all unregistered text campaigns containing hyperlinks, and that the FCC coordinate with other agencies such as the FTC to target web domains that host sites with malicious URLs spread through illegal text messages.

The comments also urge the FCC to codify that the Do Not Call Registry applies to text messages and to enforce existing laws (rather than propose weaker, new rules) to prevent website visitors from unwittingly consenting to receive calls and texts from thousands of companies, chief among these existing laws being the E-Sign Act.

EPIC routinely participates in regulatory and legislative processes concerning robocalls and files amicus briefs in robocall cases.