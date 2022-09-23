EPIC, NCLC Urge FCC to Deter Phone Service Providers From Transmitting Scam Robocalls

Last week, EPIC and the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) urged the FCC to more aggressively protect phone subscribers from scam robocalls, which account for billions of dollars in consumer losses every month. The organizations emphasized that there are demonstrably effective tools currently available to assist with this goal, yet phone service providers refrain from using them and continue to transmit these annoying and sometimes financially ruinous calls because the Commission has not made it unprofitable for providers to change their behavior. EPIC and NCLC also told the FCC that an automation-fueled problem like scam robocalls demands an automation-fueled solution, like denying complicit and complacent providers access to the American phone network based on their track record or imposing compulsory robocall mitigation measures. EPIC routinely participates in regulatory and legislative processes concerning robocalls and files amicus briefs in robocall cases.