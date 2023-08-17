EPIC Statement on Adalytics YouTube Advertising Report

EPIC released the following statement following The New York Times’ report on the Adalytics report regarding targeted advertising to kids on YouTube:

“Google committed in 2019 that it would stop serving personalized ads on “made for kids” YouTube videos, but Adalytics research shows that this harmful practice is still happening. Big Tech has shown time and time again that it cannot be trusted to protect Americans’ privacy. This just shows how urgently we need a strong, comprehensive federal privacy law that includes protections for both adults and kids and has strong oversight and enforcement mechanisms.” – Caitriona Fitzgerald, Deputy Director, Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC)