EPIC Statement on Veto of Vermont Data Privacy Act
June 14, 2024
“It is disappointing to see Governor Scott veto a bill that received overwhelming support in the Legislature. The Vermont Data Privacy Act would have provided Vermonters with meaningful privacy rights that are lacking from other state laws, and would have rightly provided them with the opportunity to enforce those rights. EPIC urges the Legislature to override the veto.”
-Caitriona Fitzgerald, Deputy Director, Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC)
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate