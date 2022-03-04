EPIC Urges Agencies to Shift Focus of National AI Strategy from Development to Protection

EPIC submitted comments to several agencies that are updating the strategies of the National Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Strategic Plan. EPIC recommends that the agencies shift the priority from development for competition to building AI oversight and regulatory capacity to protect individuals from algorithmic harm. EPIC recommends the agencies prohibit unjustifiable or dangerous AI, institute meaningful data governance and minimization requirements, and provide opportunities for redress among others. EPIC has repeatedly urged federal agencies to take these measures in their AI regulation, and recently testified in strong support of state bills in Maine and Washington that would institute some of these strong controls.