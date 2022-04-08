EPIC Urges DOJ to Highlight Privacy and Equity Concerns of Criminal Justice Chatbots in Market Study

EPIC provided detailed recommendations to guide the Department of Justice’s planned market survey about Criminal Justice chatbots. EPIC recommends that DOJ “carefully consider whether grant programs for chatbots throughout the criminal justice system are appropriate, particularly without robust data governance rules, and transparency requirements” and focus on data practices and appropriate use before highlighting any specific vendors. EPIC regularly advocates for algorithmic transparency and accountability. In 2020, EPIC published Liberty At Risk, a report with public records, a state-by-state matrix of risk assessment tools, and policy recommendations.