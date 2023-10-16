EPIC Urges FEC to Clarify Fraudulent Misrepresentations Using Generative AI Are Illegal

EPIC has submitted comments to the Federal Election Commission to support Public Citizen’s petition for rulemaking to address the ongoing threat of disinformation ahead of the 2024 elections. Public Citizen’s petition calls on the FEC to clarify that AI-generated fraudulent misrepresentations should be treated as any other fraudulent misrepresentations would be. EPIC’s comments explain that Generative AI “threatens to supercharge the current problem of misinformation and disinformation by making it bigger, faster, and more convincing.”

EPIC has consistently worked to identify sources and harms of misinformation and disinformation online, including recently in Generating Harms, EPIC’s 2023 report about the harms caused by Generative AI.