EPIC Urges New Jersey AG to Ban Facial Recognition Use by Police

In comments to the Office of the Attorney General of New Jersey, EPIC called for the agency to implement a ban law enforcement use of facial recognition. The AG’s Office has already banned law enforcement use of facial recognition provider Clearview AI and is now proposing to implement regulations for other facial recognition systems. EPIC’s comments urged the AG’s Office to account for the inherently dangerous nature of facial recognition technology, emphasized the difficulty in providing meaningful oversight for facial recognition regulations short of a ban, and argued that the proposed regulations would not prevent many of the most serious harms of facial recognition including wrongful arrests and biased policing.

EPIC regularly advocates to ban government use of facial recognition technology. This year, EPIC led a coalition that called on federal and state agencies to halt use of the face verification technology ID.me.