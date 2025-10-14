News
Fast Company: Exclusive: Big Philanthropy teams up to take on Big AI
October 14, 2025
Some of the investments Humanity AI plans to make focus on giving underrepresented people ways to influence AI’s trajectory. The group plans to award funds to the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), which works to protect people’s right to data privacy as tech companies (and governments) work to bend norms toward having no expectation of privacy at all.
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate