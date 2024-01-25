FedScoop: Justice Department discloses FBI project with Amazon Rekognition tool
January 25, 2024
Ben Winters, senior counsel for the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said that “it feels like a weird time to be adopting this big, sensitive type system,” noting that once the technology is there, it’s “more entrenched.” He pointed to the recent executive order on AI and draft guidance for rights-impacting AI that’s due to be finalized by the Office of Management and Budget.
Read more here.
