Fifty Plus Advocate: Artificial intelligence a concern for discrimination in the job market
November 28, 2023
Massachusetts State Representative Sean Garballey and Sen. Jason Lewis’ bill (H 64/S 33) is supported by Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director at the Electronic Privacy Information Center. Fitzgerald told the committee, “The problem we face with AI today is that it’s being used broadly in society to replace human decision-making with little to no rules about testing these systems for accuracy, effectiveness, or bias. And that has real tangible harms.”
