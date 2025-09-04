News
FinanceFeeds: Stripe Urges Regulator to Block JPMorgan Fees for Accessing Consumer Data
September 4, 2025
Stripe asked the CFPB to consider enforcement actions against banks attempting to levy such fees before the framework is complete, and to refer potential anticompetitive behavior to the Federal Trade Commission or Justice Department. Consumer advocates, including the Electronic Privacy Information Center and the Financial Data Exchange, have echoed concerns that new charges would entrench large incumbents and stifle competition.
