News
FindLaw: When an App Shares Data About Your Time of the Month
July 28, 2025
Suzanne Bernstein of the Electronic Privacy Information Center noted: “There’s a long way to go for privacy protections in the US. This lawsuit that’s been ongoing shows that there can and should be standing in courts for these kind of privacy violations.”
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate