News
Forbes: AI Action Plan Channels Rally Energy, Ignites U.S. Policy Debate
July 28, 2025
Civil liberties groups are also sounding the alarm. The ban on woke AI and the proposed removal of misinformation safeguards have drawn criticism from speech and privacy experts. The Electronic Privacy Information Center said the move is “placing business interests ahead of consumer protection.”
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate