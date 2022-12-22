Forbes: TikTok Spied On Forbes Journalists
December 22, 2022
Both Uber and Facebook also reportedly tracked the location of journalists reporting on their apps. A 2015 investigation by the Electronic Privacy Information Center found that Uber had monitored the location of journalists covering the company.
