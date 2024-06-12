Forbes: Why Data Privacy Measures Fall Short 

All of the laws mentioned so far might appear to be significant steps forward in data privacy legislation, and some are. However, many laws that states have passed over the past few years fall below the standard set by Europe’s Global Data Protection Regulation. They’re generally watered-down versions of previous laws, adopting the least strict aspects of those laws.

As a result, nearly half of current state data privacy laws have received an “F” grade from the Electronic Privacy Information Center and the U.S. PIRG Education Fund. Not one has received an “A.” Unfortunately, most of the current data privacy laws are full of loopholes and exceptions. Plus, states rarely allow for a private right of action (the ability for consumers to sue) or have a well-funded enforcement agency with oversight authority.

