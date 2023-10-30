Fox 11: New gunshot detection system aids Sparks Police in shootings, but critics fear overpolicing in minority neighborhoods
A map showing all the majority-minority Census tracts in Sparks closely mirrors the area covered by ShotSpotter. Winters said this is a pattern across the country and leads to more police in neighborhoods that are historically overpoliced.
“It’ll only reinforce the perception and claim that these are the bad neighborhoods, these are the neighborhoods worth policing more and more arrests,” Winters said.
