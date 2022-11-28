FOX 6 Milwaukee: Law enforcement drones; privacy questions over ‘eye in the sky’

With an increased number of police drones comes questions about privacy.

“A lot of technology has been deployed, but there hasn’t been a public process to say this is something that we actually want,” said Jake Wiener.

Wiener is counsel with the Electronic Privacy Information Center – or, EPIC – based in Washington D.C. The group is lobbying for more oversight of police drones and more public notification of when they’re used.

“One of the most powerful impacts of surveillance technologies – drones included – is that they make it possible for the police to do a lot more. Over policing. Wrongful arrests. These things all increase when you have – when it’s easier to find, identify and arrest people,” Wiener said.

